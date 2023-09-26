Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Cadillac Crew' 

Vermont Stage presents Cadillac Crew, playing September 27 through October 15 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington.
On the day of a much-anticipated speech by Rosa Parks during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, four activists working in a Virginia civil rights office wonder whether the proclamation of equality amongst mankind includes women. With remarkable insight and unexpected humor, Cadillac Crew reclaims the stories of the forgotten leaders who blazed the trail for desegregation and women’s rights.
