Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Maytag Virgin' 

Maytag Virgin is a timely romantic comedy about moving forward with courage and a ready heart. When Jack moves in next door to Lizzie, the two schoolteachers bond over an unexpected life event. As romance brews, they find themselves searching for an answer to the same question: How do you know when you’re ready to love again? Maytag Virgin plays August 25 through September 5 at Blue Heron Pond in Williston.
