Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'The Lifespan of a Fact' 

Vermont Stage's The Lifespan of a Fact runs from June 1 through 19, 2022, at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. How negotiable is a fact? A determined young fact-checker for one of the best magazines in the country has been given a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking essay by a legendary author. But he has a huge problem: A lot of the article is made up. As the final deadline looms, journalistic accuracy and poetic license square off in this comedic, high-stakes showdown. Based on the true story of John D'Agata's essay "What Happens There."
