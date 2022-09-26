Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'The Pitmen Painters' 

Vermont Stage presents The Pitmen Painters, playing September 28 through October 16 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington.
In a small English town in the 1930s, miners discover their passion for art and their work becomes sought after by galleries and collectors across the globe. The Pitmen Painters takes you on an unforgettable journey from the depths of the mine to the heights of fame. Based on the true story of The Ashington Group. This play is finally coming to the stage after a two year delay!
This video was produced for Vermont Stage by the Video Services department at Seven Days. If your organization or event is in need of a promotional video, please contact us today at video@sevendaysvt.com.
