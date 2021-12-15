Video: Vermont Stage Presents ‘Winter Tales’ 

Vermont Stage’s 17th annual holiday tradition continues with Winter Tales — a collection of funny and heartfelt stories and songs that shine a bit of sunlight on the dark days of winter. The production features brand-new stories by Kathryn Blume, Geoffrey Gevalt, Stephen Kiernan, and Markey Read, as well as songs written and performed by Patti Casey and Susannah Blachly. Performances run December 15-19 at Main Street Landing Black Box Theater in Burlington.
This video was produced for Vermont Stage by the Video Services department at Seven Days. If your organization or event is in need of a promotional video, please contact us today at video@sevendaysvt.com.
