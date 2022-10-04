Video: Welcoming and Opportunity in Winooski 

For 100 years, Winooski has welcomed strivers — people looking to build a better life for themselves and their families. We’re a small city where neighbors know each other. We’re a city where all our kids learn together, play together and grow together. We’re a community where everyone can participate in city government, in neighborhood gatherings and in our lively downtown. We’re always striving to improve our city and to welcome our next new neighbors. Join us in celebrating Winooski's 100-year legacy of welcome and opportunity as we feature our people, places and traditions!
