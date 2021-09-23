Video: Willing Hands Grows Thanks to Community Support 

Willing Hands recovers fresh food in order to reduce waste, improve health and provide reliable access to nutritious food for neighbors in need. Over the last year and a half, Willing Hands’ capital campaign raised $2.4 million from more than 800 donors for significant improvements to its infrastructure. Executive director Gabe Zoerheide discusses the recent upgrades, which are helping get more food to more people.
