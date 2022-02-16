 Village Of Essex Junction Notice Of Public Hearing Proposed Fy23 Budget | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Village Of Essex Junction Notice Of Public Hearing Proposed Fy23 Budget 

February 22, 2022, 6:35 PM


A public hearing on the 2022-2023 municipal budget for the Village of Essex Junction will be held online via Zoom on Tuesday, February, 22, 2022 at 6:35 pm. The public is invited to participate online or by telephone at 1(888) 788-0099. Enter meeting code 944 6429 7825, passcode 635787.

The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed FY23 Budget and Capital Program.

Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.

