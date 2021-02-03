 Village of Essex Junction: Public Hearings FY22: February 9, 2021, 6:35 PM and February 23, 2021, 6:35 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 03, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Village of Essex Junction: Public Hearings FY22: February 9, 2021, 6:35 PM and February 23, 2021, 6:35 PM 

Notice of Public Hearings: Public Hearings FY22: Proposed Budgets and Capital Programs February 9, 2021, 6:35 PM and February 23, 2021, 6:35 PM


The Trustees of the Village of Essex Junction, Vermont hereby give notice that public hearings shall be held at the following times online via Microsoft Teams:

- Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 6:35 PM, participate online or by telephone at (802) 377-3784 and enter meeting ID: 400 899 176#

- Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 6:35 PM, participate online or by telephone at (802) 377-3784 and enter meeting ID: 735 203 269#

The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed FY22 Budget and Capital Programs. Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation