Village of Essex Junction: Public Hearings FY22: February 9, 2021, 6:35 PM and February 23, 2021, 6:35 PM 

The Trustees of the Village of Essex Junction, Vermont hereby give notice that public hearings shall be held at the following times online via Microsoft Teams:
- Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 6:35 PM, participate online or by telephone at (802) 377-3784 and enter meeting ID: 400 899 176#
- Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 6:35 PM, participate online or by telephone at (802) 377-3784 and enter meeting ID: 735 203 269#
The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed FY22 Budget and Capital Programs. Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexjunction.org.
