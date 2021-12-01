Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Hearing: December 16, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting.
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 Conference ID: 325929121#.
PUBLIC HEARING
Final site plan review for a Planned Unit Development to construct six residential units at 41 Maple Street in the R-2 District, by Ronald Bushey, owner.
WORK SESSION
Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.
∙ Housing Committee presentation on Inclusionary Zoning
∙ Continue Code updates
