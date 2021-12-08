 Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Hearing December 16, 2021 6:00 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 08, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Hearing December 16, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting.

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 Conference ID: 325929121#.

PUBLIC HEARING

Final site plan review for a Planned Unit Development to construct six residential units at 41 Maple Street in the R-2 District, by Ronald Bushey, owner.

WORK SESSION

Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.

Housing Committee presentation on Inclusionary Zoning

Continue Code updates

