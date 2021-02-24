VILLAGE OF ESSEX JUNCTION PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING MARCH 18, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
- JOIN ONLINE:
Click here to join the meeting. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
- JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 871 380 172#.
Conceptual plan of Village at Autumn Pond Phase II for a PUD to redevelop Amber Lantern Apartments. Construct 3 buildings (40 units each) with underground parking at 169 Autumn Pond Way in the MF-2 District, by Trudell Consulting Engineers, agent for Dr. Jeffrey Rubman, owner.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call
Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950
find, follow, fan us: