Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting April 1, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
- JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
- JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 871 380 172#.
Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code. Discussion on Design Five Corners and design review amendments.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950
