VILLAGE OF ESSEX JUNCTION PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING AUGUST 5, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. JOIN ONLINE:
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 228287723#.
Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
This meeting will be held in the conference room of the Essex Junction municipal building at 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT.
Any questions re: above please call
Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950
