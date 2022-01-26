Village of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting February 3, 2022, 6:00 p.m. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE: https://zoom.us/j/95312407791?pwd=U2 NoWHBNWnJ5WEcwalVXV0M3cGl0dz09 Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting ID: 953 1240 7791 Passcode: 040339
PUBLIC MEETING
Elect Vice-chairperson Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950
