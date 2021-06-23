Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting July 1, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Planning Commission meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street. The meeting can be viewed on Town Meeting TV.
Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended. This meeting will be held in the conference room of the Essex Junction municipal building at 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT.
Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950
