Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting June 3, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting.
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 975743135#.
Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
