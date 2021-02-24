 VILLAGE OF ESSEX JUNCTION PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING MARCH 4, 2021 6:00 P.M. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.


• JOIN ONLINE:

Click here to join the meeting. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.


• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 871 380 172#.


Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.


This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950

