April 14, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Village of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting May 6, 2021 6:00 p.m. 

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting.

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 465996112#.

Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code. Design Five Corners and design review amendments.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended. Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950

