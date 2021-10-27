VILLAGE OF ESSEX JUNCTION PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC MEETING NOVEMBER 4, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street and remotely.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
• JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting.
Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting
connection information.
• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 Conference ID: 842051329#.
Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.
Tree Advisory Committee comments on Chapter 7
Draft sign standard amendments for content neutrality
Other Planning Commission Items.
CCRPC presentation and discussion on West Central VT Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
This DRAFT agenda may be amended.
This meeting will be held in the conference room of the Essex Junction municipal building at 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT.
Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-695
