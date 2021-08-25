 Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting September 2, 2021 6:00 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 25, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Village Of Essex Junction Planning Commission Public Meeting September 2, 2021 6:00 P.M. 

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. • JOIN ONLINE: Click here to join the meeting

Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information.

• JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 430881852#.

Work Session for updates to the Village of Essex Junction Land Development Code.

This DRAFT agenda may be amended.

This meeting will be held in the conference room of the Essex Junction municipal building at 2 Lincoln St., Essex Junction, VT.

Any questions re: above please call Robin Pierce or Terry Hass – 878-6950

