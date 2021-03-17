Village of Essex Junction Warning Informational Hearing April 7, 2021 and Annual Meeting April 13, 2021 

Informational Hearing Wednesday, April 7 [7:00 PM]
COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the Covid-19, this meeting will be held remotely. Available options to watch or join the meeting:
- WATCH: The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
- JOIN ONLINE: Join via Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95576633602?pwd=VFN4YWhYSUhvb3dNQ0NxT3lNeU5tZz09
- JOIN CALLING: (646) 558-8656 US (New York) , Meeting ID: 955 7663 3602, Passcode: 538553
- MODERATOR: All instructions for conduct of the hearing will be guided by the Moderator.
If you have difficulty accessing the hearing, please call (802) 878-1341 or email manager@essex.org.
The 2021 Village Annual Meeting will be held entirely by Australian ballot. A public informational hearing on the Articles to be voted on at Village Annual Meeting will be held according to 17 V.S.A. § 2680. No voting will take place during this hearing. If you wish to make a public comment but do not have the ability to comment remotely during the meeting, please email your comment(s) to the Unified Manager at manager@essex.org by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6. Agenda will include discussion of articles and public to be heard.
Annual Meeting- Tuesday, April 13
The legal voters of the Village of Essex Junction are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Essex Community Educational Center on Educational Drive in the Village of Essex Junction on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 to transact the following business by Australian ballot. Said voting by Australian ballot to begin at 7:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM.
ARTICLE 1. Shall the voters approve an annual General Fund Budget in the amount of $5,641,278 for fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, $3,745,866 of which is to be levied in taxes against the Village Grand List?
ARTICLE 2. Shall the Village authorize the transfer of the remaining balance in the Land Acquisition Fund, estimated balance to be approximately $82,700, to the Economic Development Fund to be used for downtown development.
ARTICLE 3. Shall the voters approve extending the one cent Capital Improvement tax (also known as Economic Development tax), as established in 2016, to be reconsidered at annual meeting in 2024.
ARTICLE 4. Shall the annual stipend for the position of a Trustee of the Village Board of Trustees be raised from $500 to $1,000?
ARTICLE 5. Shall the voters approve holding the 2022 Annual Meeting on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to act upon any articles not involving voting by Australian ballot and to reconvene on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 to vote for the Village officers and transact any business involving voting by Australian ballot?
ARTICLE 6. By a non-binding resolution, shall the Essex Junction Board of Trustees be advised to draft a charter to create the independent City of Essex Junction, for consideration by the Village of Essex Junction voters no later than November 2021, should efforts seeking a vote for reconsideration on the issue of merger fail. We advise that the charter shall not include any union municipal districts, interlocal contracts, special tax districts or other relationships within the Town of Essex for the provision of Village Government services. The only exception may be for the consideration of police services.
ARTICLE 7. To elect Village officers required by law including: Moderator (one-year term); two Village Trustees (2 three-year terms); one Library Trustee (five-year term)?
Dated at Essex Junction, Vermont, this 9th day of March, 2021 by the Village Board of Trustees
find, follow, fan us: