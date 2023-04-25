Virgie Tovar, Author and Expert on Weight-Based Discrimination, to Speak at UVM Thursday 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Tovar responded to emailed questions from Seven Days.



SEVEN DAYS: The title of your UVM talk prompts this question. Do you believe that stigma and fat bias are more harmful to those who are considered overweight than potential adverse health outcomes, such as diabetes, which research indicates can impact that population disproportionately?



SD: And what about a message for everyone about how they can help fight anti-fat bias?

VT: One thing I ask people to do is simple but extremely effective and you can put it in effect right now: Stop talking about food and body, yours and other people's, in your social, familial and romantic life. Just stop.



This means both positive and negative feedback. No more saying things like, "Oh these chips are evil," "Have you lost weight?," "You're being so good for eating like that." No more talking about cleanses or weight loss. No more voicing concern for other people's health based on their body size. This won't end anti-fat bias, but it will make more environments safe for people in larger bodies and those who have eating disorders.



