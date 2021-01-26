Virtual Events to Enjoy From Your Living Room This Winter 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Caroline Thibault

Circus Spectacular!

Sometimes a staycation means checking into a cute B&B in a neighboring town and exploring the local attractions. Other times, particularly during the era of physical distancing, it means finding creative ways to have fun right in your own home.

We've compiled a wide range of virtual events from Vermont organizations, including concerts, lectures, book groups, art classes, film series, wellness courses and kids' activities. With so much online programming, you'll barely have to leave your couch — except to get up for food delivery, of course.

Browse the calendar for more online and in-person happenings around the state.

Books and Words

Winter Season Book Group, monthly through April, 6:30 p.m. Free; preregister. rokeby.org.

Holding Our World Together: Ojibwe Women and the Survival of Community by Brenda J. Child

Enjoying literature doesn't have to be a solitary activity. The Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh offers lit lovers a chance to meet up via Zoom each month to talk about thought-provoking titles that address historical and present-day topics.

Upcoming book selections include Discovering Black Vermont: African American Farmers in Hinesburgh, 1790-1890 by Elise A. Guyette in February, and Holding Our World Together: Ojibwe Women and the Survival of Community by Brenda J. Child in March. In April, readers switch to fiction to cover The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Also try...

Voicing Art Virtual Poetry Reading Event, Saturday, February 20, 2-3 p.m., poartry.org.

Virtual author talks and book discussions, from Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, various dates and times, vermontstudiocenter.org.

Food for Talk cookbook book group, from Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, monthly, fletcherfree.org.

Performing Arts

Circus Spectacular!, Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m. $15-50; preregister. necenterforcircusarts.org.

Have you ever dreamed of running away and joining the circus? Families can help support circus artistry students by purchasing tickets to New England Center for Circus Arts' 11th annual fundraising show, Circus Spectacular!

The Brattleboro training center hosts this virtual display of strength and technique to raise funds for its outreach and scholarship programming — and to spotlight internationally known performers from companies such as Cirque du Soleil and Pilobolus. These talented individuals perform live from around the world and stream straight to audience members' screens.

Also try...

University of Vermont Lane Series: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: National , select dates through February. uvm.edu/laneseries.

uvm.edu/laneseries. Spruce Peak Arts Winter Concert Series, Saturdays, February 20 and March 20, 7 p.m. sprucepeakarts.org.

Ripton Community Coffee House, Saturdays, February 6 and March 6, 7:30 p.m. rcch.org.

Lectures and Seminars

Vermont Historical Society Third Thursday Lecture Series, monthly on third Thursdays, noon. Free; preregister. vermonthistory.org.

Susan Schulten

Think you know Vermont? Chances are there's still a thing or two that might surprise even the most avid Green Mountain State enthusiast. The Vermont Historical Society Third Thursday Lecture Series gives scholars the floor to reveal fresh research and ideas about the state.

On February 18, David Work, professor of history at Tacoma Community College in Washington State, speaks on "The Buffalo Soldiers in Vermont, 1909-1913," highlighting a Black army regiment's arrival in Burlington.

On March 18, University of Denver history professor and department chair Susan Schulten elucidates an influential 19th-century educator in "The Graphic Reach of Emma Willard."

Also try...

First Wednesdays Lecture Series, from Vermont Humanities, monthly on first Wednesdays through May. vermonthumanities.org.

James P. Taylor Outdoor Adventure Speaker Series, from the Green Mountain Club in Waterbury Center, select dates through March, 7 p.m. greenmountainclub.org.

Great Decisions, from the Vermont Council on World Affairs, every other Wednesday, February 10 through May 19, noon-1 p.m. vcwa.org.

Health and Wellness

Livestream cycling and fitness classes, various dates and times. Free in February and March. revindoor.com.

Indoor Cycling

A healthy dose of rest and relaxation is good for the soul, but let's not forget to move. REV Indoor Cycling in South Burlington is opening its digital doors with free access to livestream cycling and off-bike fitness classes throughout February and March. Donations are welcome.

Additionally, REV founder and coach Sarah DeGray has developed an on-demand fitness library packed with 250 cycling, strength training, yoga, mobility and bodyweight workouts. Feel it out with a free seven-day trial before subscribing for a monthly fee.

Also try...

Introduction to Forest Bathing, from Nature Connection Guide, ongoing. natureconnectionguide.com.

Slow Flow Movement, Yoga and Dance, Mondays at 8:45 a.m. and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. vermontdance.org.

Meditation Sitting Groups, from Vermont Insight Meditation Center in Brattleboro, various dates and times. vermontinsight.org.

Kids and Families

Music and Movement, first Saturdays, noon. Free. riverartsvt.org.

Blue Man Group

2020 was the year you were finally going to fly the family to Las Vegas to see performance artists Blue Man Group. Then, well, everything happened. Luckily, River Arts has a connection: Isaac Eddy, a former Blue Man and current Hyde Park resident, is on the Morrisville arts nonprofit's board.

On first Saturdays through June, River Arts presents Music and Movement, a six-month initiative organized by Eddy to include Blue Man Group musicians and performers. Kids and caregivers hop online to sing, dance and have lighthearted fun with these seasoned entertainers.

Also try...

Montshire at Home: Virtual Workshop Series, from the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, select dates in February. montshire.org.

Guest Artist Series, from the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association in Colchester, select Thursdays through May, 6:30-8 p.m. vyo.org.

EvoKids Yoga (ages 2 through 5), from Evolution Prenatal + Family Yoga Center in Burlington, Tuesdays, 9-9:30 a.m. evolutionprenatalandfamily.com.

Art Classes and Shows

BCA Home Studio, various dates and times. Prices vary; preregister. burlingtoncityarts.org.

"The mission of Burlington City Arts is to nurture a dynamic environment through the arts that makes quality experiences accessible to a broad audience," reads the Queen City art nonprofit's website. To that end, BCA offers myriad programs, including BCA Home Studio, an online platform for art and activities.

This winter's remote class offerings include Collage Night on February 12 and four-week Still Life Painting and Digital Photo courses starting February 16 and March 1, respectively.

Visit burlingtoncityarts.org to browse additional upcoming classes and to see cost and registration information.

Also try...

"Pride 1983" virtual exhibition, from Vermont Folklife Center in Middlebury, ongoing. vermontfolklifecenter.org.

"Grandma Moses: Painting From Memory" exhibition and activity, from Shelburne Museum, ongoing. shelburnemuseum.org.

All Art Wednesdays, from Helen Day Art Center in Stowe, Wednesdays, March 10 through April 16, 1-5 p.m. helenday.com.

Movies and Film Series

Woodstock Vermont Film Series, select dates through mid-April. $9-12 for individual films; $27-145 for multi-film passes. billingsfarm.org/filmseries.

Life in Synchro

Folks with digital devices have access to the worlds of antiquarian booksellers, teen percussionists and American Civil Liberties Union attorneys through the Woodstock Vermont Film Series. The 11th season of this annual series continues through mid-April with contemporary documentaries that provide insight into distinctive cultures and historical moments.

Check out the 2020 doc Life in Synchro between February 11 and 14 for an inside look at the lesser-known sport of synchronized ice skating.

