'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73 

Cindy Turcot, who was among Gardener's Supply’s first employees, shared a similar sentiment. She recalled how Raap, determined to give her a raise even though the company didn't have much money in those early days, took a pay cut himself.



“It was never about just the bottom line or the money,” said Turcot, who now serves as the company's CEO. “It was about taking care of people.”

But for all his success, Raap’s moral compass never wavered, according to Alan Newman, a fellow entrepreneur and close friend.“The thing that stood out most for me about Will was his intelligence and his humanity,” Newman said in a phone call Tuesday. “I just don’t know him ever making a decision that was based on his need over what was the right thing to do.”