Visual Book Review: 'I Have Some Questions for You,' Rebecca Makkai 

Bio:



Frances Cannon is a writer, artist, editor and educator based in Burlington. She will begin teaching this fall at Ohio's Kenyon College as the Mellon Science and Nature Writing Fellow. She also edits for Green Writers Press, Onion River Press and Maple Tree Press, and she teaches at Burlington City Arts. She is the author and illustrator of several books:, MIT Press;, Gold Wake Press;, Vagabond Press;, Bottlecap Press; andand, forthcoming with Green Writers Press. Learn more at frankyfrancescannon.com