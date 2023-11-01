Volunteers Create Quilts for Residents at Barre-Area Homeless Shelters 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jane Erickson with quilts

A group of quilters has stitched together a plan to deliver nearly 100 blankets for residents at Good Samaritan homeless shelters in Berlin, Barre and Barre Town.

More than 40 volunteers have spent the past few months crafting the rainbow of quilts at the direction of Jane Erickson, whose daughter, Julie Bond, is the co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven.

Erickson, 76, has spent more than 20 years volunteering for people experiencing homelessness. Recently, though, she's been unable to help in person due to health issues. Bond suggested that Erickson make quilts for winter shelter residents, and Erickson, a longtime quilter, jumped at the idea.

At first, Erickson planned on making all the quilts herself, but she quickly realized that goal was overly ambitious. She reached out to members of her local quilting guild, Heart of Vermont, and posted in the Facebook group Quilting in Vermont to solicit help. She expected only a handful of responses, but dozens of quilters replied, eager to contribute. Friends — and friends of friends — readied their sewing machines and gathered their fabric scraps.

Finished and semifinished quilts poured in from Colorado, Florida, New Hampshire and New Jersey. A local craft store agreed to donate materials, and volunteers spent their time finishing the colorful blankets.

"These quilts are just fantastic," Erickson said of the ever-growing collection. "The [quilters] may not use a paintbrush, but they are very creative with fabric."

She's far surpassed her goal of 67 quilts — enough for every resident — with 81 already complete. Erickson has made 17 of them personally. She said it takes anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks, depending on the quilt's complexity.

The coverings vary widely in design, difficulty and color choice. She hopes residents can choose the one that speaks most to them.

Meanwhile, she's been busy coordinating volunteers to help tag and pack the finished quilts. But she's already planning what blankets she'll make for next year's residents. She's dubbed the project "Colorful Quilts With Love."

"I'm hoping that the quilts add a little bit of color into [the residents'] lives," Erickson said. "And, with it, a little bit of happiness."