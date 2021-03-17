Voter Information Notice: Village of Essex Junction - 2021 Annual Meeting: Town of Essex - Special Meeting April 13, 2021 

Australian Ballot - Polling place and hours:
- Residents of the Village of Essex Junction vote at Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 7 AM to 7 PM.
- Residents of the Town outside of the Village of Essex Junction vote at Essex Middle School, 58 Founders Drive, Essex Junction, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 7 AM to 7 PM
If you are voting in person and are unsure of your polling place, please call the town clerk's office at 879-0413, option 6.
A ballot box will be located outside the town clerk's office at 81 Main Street to deposit your mailed ballot.
Early/Absentee Ballots Requests and Deadline: ALL VOTERS ARE ENCOURAGEDTO VERIFY THEIR MAILING ADDRESS BY GOING TO https://mvp.vermont.gov/ or email clerk@essex.org. Ballots will be mailed to all "active" voters. If you do not receive a ballot by March 29th call 879-0413, option 6, or email clerk@essex.org. Because the town office is closed to the public there will be no in-office early voting. Ballots must be returned by the close of polls (7:00 p.m. April 13th) in order to be counted.
Ballots returned by April 7th will be processed on April 8th, 9th and 12th at the Town Clerk's office in accordance with 17 VSA, Chapter 51, §2546(a).
BE SURE TO FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS AND SIGN THE CERTIFICATE ON THE VOTED BALLOT ENVELOPE. BALLOT MUST BE RETURNED IN THE VOTED BALLOT ENVELOPE IN ORDER TO BE COUNTED. DO NOT IDENTIFY YOUR SELF ON THE BALLOT – THIS WILL INVALIDATE YOUR BALLOT AND YOUR VOTE WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
Voter Registration: Residents may register online at https://olvr.vermont.gov/, or at the polling place for same registration. All that is required for voter registration is your VT driver's license number, or if you do not have a VT driver's license, the last four digits of your social security number. For questions concerning voter registration, call the town clerk's office at 879-0413, option 6.
Voting instructions at the polls: Enter polls to check-in table, state name and street address, receive ballot, proceed and enter voting booth, mark your ballot in the voting booth (if you tear, deface of wrongly mark your ballot, return it to the election worker to receive another ballot), proceed to the ballot tabulator, cast ballot, exit polling area.
Problems at the Polls: Anyone needing assistance with voting or help with a problem at the polls should seek the assistance of the Presiding Officer.
Campaigning During Polling Hours: No candidate or other person may physically interfere with the progress of a voter to and from the polling place. No campaign advertisement may be displayed, placed, handed out or allowed to remain within the building containing a polling place. An election official or other person may not campaign, solicit voter or distribute campaign materials in the building containing a polling place.
For questions concerning this election, call Susan McNamara-Hill, Clerk, Village of Essex Junction and Town of Essex at 879-0413 option 6.
