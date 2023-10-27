VTSU to Eliminate 33 Positions at Four Campuses 

click to enlarge Caleb Kenna ©️ Seven Days

Vermont State University-Castleton campus

wo years after the administration agreed with state lawmakers to cut $25 million from the budget within five years.



Smith, 70, made it clear when he was hired that he didn’t intend to stay past his retirement date at the end of October, and he is still planning to step down on Tuesday, the last day of the month. He’ll be succeeded by another interim, David Bergh, who was hired in September; the board of the Vermont State Colleges System — which includes VTSU — is searching for a new, longer-term president who would start work in about 18 months.



Bergh will still have plenty of reorganization to manage. VTSU is trying new strategies to build its enrollment, which is key to raising revenues. It’s putting together a facilities strategic plan that is likely to lead to selling off land and buildings.



“I think I’ve laid out a path here,” Smith said on Friday.



But Howard said the timing of Smith’s tenure made it impossible for Smith to learn details of the work under way in the colleges. The process was rushed, he said.



“I know he’s trying to achieve this before he leaves so the new president doesn’t have to deal with it, but we want somebody who is going to be around to work with the faculty and staff to think this through and see what might make sense,” Howard said. “I get why he wants to do it before he leaves, but is that really in the interest of the system?”