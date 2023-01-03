Waiting in Washington: Becca Balint Enters a House in Disarray 

Until the chamber chooses a leader, members of the House can't be sworn in. As a result, Balint remains congresswoman-elect.





The House is expected to reconvene at noon on Wednesday.

a century that a candidate for House speaker — in this case, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — didn't earn enough votes to secure victory on the first ballot.

s an American, it's really disappointing. It's rule No. 1 in leadership that you don't bring something to the floor if you don't have the votes. McCarthy has known for weeks that he doesn't have the votes, so that was a colossal waste of time."



She noted that she and her fellow members of Congress won't start collecting a paycheck until the House is officially sworn in.





After weeks of haggling for votes, McCarthy could not secure the support of ultraconservative members of his party, a flop that exposed ideological divisions in the ranks of the chamber's slim Republican majority. Balint cast her votes for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who received more support than McCarthy in all three rounds of balloting.

U.S. Rep.-elect Becca Balint (D-Vt.) wasto be sworn in on Tuesday. But during a lengthy afternoon of voting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., the new Republican House majority failed three times to elect a speaker before adjourning for the day.It was the first time in"As a historian, I find it fascinating," Balint toldafter the House adjourned for the evening. "ABefore the chaotic proceedings began on the House floor at noon, Balint spent a few harried moments with her family, including her parents; her wife, Elizabeth Wohl; and their two children, at her new office in the Longworth House Office Building. (Balint noted that Vermont’s "Freedom and Unity" seal, emblazoned on the plaque outside her door, was slightly askew.)