Want to Help Save Lives? End the Stigma Around Substance Use Disorders 

May 03, 2021 PAID POST » Health Care
|Instead of…
|Use...
|Addict/abuser/junkie →
|Person with substance-use disorder
|Alcoholic →
|Person with alcohol-use disorder
|Abuse →
|Misuse, harmful use
|Drug problem, drug habit →
|Substance-use disorder
|Drug abuse →
|Misuse, harmful use
|Clean →
|Abstinent from drugs
|Dirty →
|Person who uses drugs
|A clean drug screen →
|Testing negative for substance use
|Former/reformed addict/alcoholic →
|Person in recovery, person in long-term recovery
