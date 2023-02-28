Wants vs. Needs: A Video Contest Asks Teens to Explain the Difference 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy

How do you get your kids to save their money instead of spending it? Ask them to explain the concept to other kids!

That's the thinking behind an annual video contest devised by the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to improving Vermont youths' understanding of money matters. The contest, run in conjunction with the Vermont State Treasurer's Office, invites middle and high school students to make an original video about how to manage money responsibly.

This year's subject: "It All Adds Up! Money — Wants vs. Needs." According to the contest rules, videos should address questions such as "How does impulse buying affect your budget?" and "How can you prevent overspending?"

Videos must be 30 seconds to three minutes long, and they can't use any copyrighted material without permission. Participants have to make their own memes and dance mixes. If they win, it'll be worth the effort: The first place winner or team receives $500; second place earns $250; third wins $100. The deadline to submit entries is April 1.

Find more information about the contest at vermontjumpstart.com.