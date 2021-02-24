Warning and Notice 2021 Annual City Meeting 

The legal voters of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to come and vote at the Annual City Meeting on
Tuesday, the 2nd day of March, 2021
between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places hereinafter named and designated as polling places, viz:
Ward One/East District: Mater Christi School, 100 Mansfield Ave.
Ward Two/Central District: H.O. Wheeler School (Integrated Arts Academy), 6 Archibald St.
Ward Three/Central District: Lawrence Barnes School (Sustainability Academy), 123 North St.
Ward Four/North District: Saint Mark's Youth Center, 1271 North Ave.
Ward Five/South District: Burlington Electric Department, 585 Pine St.
Ward Six/South District: Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main St.
Ward Seven/North District: Robert Miller Community & Recreation Center, 130 Gosse Ct.
Ward Eight/East District: Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St.
The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing certain city officers as follows:
MAYOR - Three-year term beginning April 5, 2021;
WARD ONE/EAST DISTRICT - one East District City Councilor for two-year term; one East District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward One Ward Clerk for twoyear term; one Ward One Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD TWO/CENTRAL DISTRICT- one Central District City Councilor for two-year term; one Central District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Two Ward Clerk for two-year term; one Ward Two Inspector of Election for one-year term; one Ward Two Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD THREE/CENTRAL DISTRICT - one Central District City Councilor for twoyear term; one Central District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Three Ward Clerk for two-year term, one Ward Three Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD FOUR/NORTH DISTRICT- one North District City Councilor for two-year term; one North District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Four Ward Clerk for two year term; one Ward Four Inspector of Election for two-year term; one Ward Four Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD FIVE/SOUTH DISTRICT - one South District City Councilor for two-year term; one South District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Five Ward Clerk for two-year term; one Ward Five Inspector of Election for two-year term; one Ward Five Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD SIX/SOUTH DISTRICT - one South District City Councilor for two-year term; one South District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Six Ward Clerk for one year term; one Ward Six Inspector of Election for one-year term; one Ward Six Inspector of Election for two-year term; one Ward Six Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD SEVEN/NORTH DISTRICT- one North District City Councilor for two-year term; one North District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Seven Ward Clerk for two-year term; one Ward Seven Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021; and in
WARD EIGHT/EAST DISTRICT - one East District City Councilor for two-year term; one East District School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Eight Ward Clerk for two year term; one Ward Eight Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 5, 2021.
The legal voters shall also vote upon six special articles being placed on the ballot by request of the City Council by Resolutions duly adopted and approved and one special article being placed on the ballot by request of the Board of School Commissioners by action of the Commissioners duly approved, said special articles being as follows:
1. APPROVAL OF SCHOOL BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
"Shall the voters of the school district approve the school board to expend $95,105,000 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year?
It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $17,069.13 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 0.89% higher than spending for the current year."
2. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO ADD MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF AIRPORT COMMISSIONERS
"Shall the Charter of the City of Burlington, Acts of 1949, No. 298, as amended, be further amended to increase the size of the board of airport commissioners to seven members, including adding a representative from Winooski and an additional Burlington representative, through the amendment of City Charter § 120 and §276?"
3. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO REGULATE THERMAL ENERGY SYSTEMS
"Shall the Charter of the City of Burlington, Acts of 1949, No. 298 as amended, be further amended to permit the City Council to regulate thermal energy systems in residential and commercial buildings, through the amendment of Section 48 Powers of the City Council Enumerated to add the following power:
(67) To regulate thermal energy systems in residential and commercial buildings, including assessing carbon impact or alternative compliance payments, for the purpose of reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the city; no assessment of carbon impact or alternative compliance payment shall be imposed unless previously authorized by a majority of the legal voters of said city voting on the question at any annual or special city meeting duly warned for the purpose.?"
4. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO ADOPT RANKED CHOICE VOTING FOR CITY COUNCILORS
"Shall the Charter of the City of Burlington, Acts of 1949, No. 298 as amended, be further amended to adopt ranked choice voting for the election of the City's city councilors beginning with the March 2022 election, through the amendment of City Charter § 5?"
5. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO PROVIDE PROTECTIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL TENANTS FROM EVICTIONS WITHOUT JUST CAUSE
"Shall the Charter of the City of Burlington, Acts of 1949, No. 298 as amended, be further amended to give the City Council the power to provide by ordinance protections for residential tenants from evictions without 'just cause' by adopting and adding a new section 48(66) that
- identifies certain definitions of just cause;
- excludes from 'just cause' the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy, except for certain properties, subject to mitigation provisions such as adequate notice;
- limits unreasonable rent increases to prevent de facto evictions or non-renewals?"
6. AUTHORIZING RETAIL CANNABIS SALES
"Shall the City of Burlington permit the operation of cannabis retailers that are licensed by the State of Vermont under Act 164, beginning in October of 2022, such sales also being subject to any city ordinances or regulations that the City may lawfully adopt?"
7.ADVISORY QUESTION RE CLIMATE JUSTICE IN BUILDING DECARBONIZATION
"Shall the voters of the City of Burlington advise the City Council and Mayor's Administration, in its regulation of thermal energy systems in residential and commercial buildings, to create policies, programs, and incentives focused on delivering the benefits of the transition to clean energy to low-and moderate-income Burlingtonians, to Black, Indigenous, and people of color, and to otherwise disadvantaged community members?"
/s/ Miro Weinberger, Mayor
* Material underlined added
Publication Dates: Seven Days, 2/24/2021
Burlington, Vermont
