Warning Annual Town Meeting - 2022 Colchester, Vermont 

The legal voters of the Town of Colchester, Vermont are notified and warned to mee a Colchester High School Gymnasium, Laker Lane, in said Town on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to act on the following articles by Australian ballot:
ARTICLE 4 - Town Municipal Services Budget
"Shall the voters of the Town of Colchester approve total general fund expenditures of Thirteen Million, Eight Hundred Eighty Thousand, Two Hundred Seventeen Dollars ($13,880,217) of which Eleven Million, Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand, Two Hundred Thirty Dollars ($11,750,230) shall be raised by taxes and Two Million, One Hundred Twenty-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred Eighty-Seven Dollars ($2,129,987) by non-tax revenues for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023?"
ARTICLE 5 - Town Park Capital Plan
"Shall the Town of Colchester reauthorize the Selectboard to maintain a reserve fund accumulating annually through the continuation of the existing tax rate in the amount of $0.005 ( one half cent) per one hundred dollars of assessed property value, for a period of six years, for the purpose of financing the Park Capital Plan?"
ARTICLE 6 - Town Transportation Capital Plan
"Shall the Town of Colchester reauthorize the Selectboard to maintain a reserve fund accumulating annually through the continuation of the existing tax rate in the amount of $0.023 (two and one third cents) per one hundred dollars of assessed property value, for a period of six years, for the purpose of financing the Capital Transportation Program?"
ARTICLE 7 - Malletts Bay Sewer Project
"Shall revenue bonds or notes of the Town of Colchester in the amount of $11,500,000.00 be issued under Chapter 101 and Subchapter 2 of Chapter 53 of Title 24, Vermont Statutes Annotated, payable only from available grants-in-aid and net revenues derived from the Town's public sewer system over a period not to exceed thirty years, for improvements with a total estimated cost of $16,700,000.00 to the Town's public sewer system, specifically the construction of a sewer system in the Malletts Bay area?"
Early/ Absentee Voting: You may request a ballot be mailed to you through the Vermont's Voter Registration system at "My Voter Page" at https://mvp.vermont.gov/, pick up at the Town Clerk's Office or request by phone to the Town Clerk's Office at (802) 264-5520 (allow time for postal transit). Completed ballots can be deposited into the drive up drop box or mailed using the provided return envelope. If mailing be sure to allow time for postal transit! Ballots must be received in the Town Clerk's Office or Drop Box by 4:30 PM on Monday, February 28, 2022 or brought to the polling location at Colchester High School on Election Day, March 1, 2022.
DATED AT COLCHESTER THIS 11th DAY OF JANUARY 2022
Pam Loranger
Charlie Papillo
Tom Mulcahy
Jacki Murphy
Herbert Downing
Colchester Selectboard
Julie Graeter
Town Clerk
