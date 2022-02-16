Warning Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting February 28, 2022 And March 1, 2022 

The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet virtually via Zoom at five o'clock in the evening (5:00pm) on February 28, 2022 to conduct an informational hearing with respect to articles of business to be considered by Australian ballot on March 1, 2022.
Zoom Meeting: https://cvsdvt-org.zoom.us/j/88634652241 Meeting ID: 886 3465 2241 Passcode: cvsd11. Zoom Meeting Phone Participation: 1-646-876-9923 Passcode: 854788
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at seven o'clock in the forenoon (7:00am), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock in the afternoon (7:00pm), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following articles of business:
BALLOT QUESTIONS
ARTICLE I: To elect a moderator.
ARTICLE II: To elect a clerk.
ARTICLE III: To elect a treasurer.
ARTICLE IV: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money by issuance of bonds or notes not in excess of anticipated revenues for the next fiscal year?
ARTICLE V: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to provide a mailed notice of availability of the Annual Report to residents in lieu of distributing the Annual Report?
ARTICLE VI: To establish the date of the Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting of Monday, March 6, 2023 at 5pm at CVU High School and recessed and opened back up at Australian ballot voting on Town Meeting Day.
ARTICLE VII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of Eighty-Nine Million, Three Hundred Ninety-Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred Sixty-Two Dollars ($89,397,762) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022? It is estimated that the proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of Eighteen Thousand, Four Hundred Fifty-Four Dollars ($18,454) per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 9.9% higher than spending for the current year.
ARTICLE VIII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to allocate its current fund balance, without effect upon the District tax levy, as follows: assign One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) of the school district's current fund balance as revenue for the 2022-2023 operating budget, and assign the remaining balance, One Million, Nine Hundred Thirty-Two Thousand, Nine Hundred Five Dollars ($1,932,905) as revenue for future budgets?
ARTICLE IX: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money by the issuance of notes not in excess of Two Hundred Ten Thousand Dollars ($210,000) for the purpose of purchasing two (2) school buses?
ARTICLE X: Shall general obligation bonds or notes of Champlain Valley School District in an amount not to exceed Seven Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($7,500,000), subject to reduction from the application of available state and federal grants-in-aid and reserves, be issued for the purpose of financing the cost of making certain public school building improvements, namely (1) Charlotte Central School electrical and life safety improvements ($4,785,000) (2) Champlain Valley High School mechanical upgrades and grounds maintenance ($865,000), (3) Hinesburg Community School building repairs and upgrades. ($725,000), (4) Shelburne Community School grounds and building repairs and replacements ($855,000), (5) Williston Central and Allen Brook Schools grounds and building repairs and upgrades ($270,000) the aggregate cost of such improvements estimated to be Seven Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($7,500,000). State funds may not be available at the time these projects are otherwise eligible to receive state school construction aid. The District is responsible for all costs incurred in connection with any borrowing done in anticipation of the receipt of school construction aid.
POLLING PLACES
Charlotte-Charlotte Town Hall, Hinesburg-Hinesburg Town Hall, Shelburne-Shelburne Town Center – Gymnasium, Williston-Williston Armory, St. George-St. George Red Schoolhouse.
Ballots shall be transported and delivered to the Champlain Valley Union High School in the Town of Hinesburg and there commingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of several towns under the supervision of the Clerk of the Champlain Valley School District.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee/early voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706u of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Adopted and approved at a duly noticed, called and held meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Champlain Valley School District on January 18, 2022. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Champlain Valley School District on January 19, 2022.
ATTEST: David Connery, District Clerk; Angela M. Arsenault, Chairperson
