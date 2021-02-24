WARNING: CHAMPLAIN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING MARCH 2, 2021 

The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at seven o'clock in the forenoon (7:00am), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock in the afternoon (7:00pm), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following articles of business:
BALLOT QUESTIONS
ARTICLE I: To elect a moderator.
ARTICLE II: To elect a clerk.
ARTICLE III: To elect a treasurer.
ARTICLE IV: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money by issuance of bonds or notes not in excess of anticipated revenues for the next fiscal year?
ARTICLE V: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to provide a mailed notice of availability of the Annual Report to residents in lieu of distributing the Annual Report?
ARTICLE VI: To establish the date of the Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting of Monday, February 28, 2022 at 5pm at CVU High School and recessed and opened back up at Australian ballot voting on Town Meeting Day.
ARTICLE VII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of Eighty-Five Million, Two Hundred Eighty-Five Thousand, Four Hundred Forty Dollars ($85,285,440) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021? It is estimated that the proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of Sixteen Thousand, Seven Hundred Fifty-One Dollars ($16,751) per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 1.0% higher than spending for the current year.
ARTICLE VIII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to allocate its current fund balance, without effect upon the District tax levy, as follows: assign Two Million, Fifty-Nine Thousand Dollars ($2,059,000) of the school district's current fund balance as revenue for the 2021-2022 operating budget, and assign the remaining balance, Nine Hundred Thirty-One Thousand, Four Hundred Ninety-Five Dollars ($931,495) as revenue for future budgets?
ARTICLE IX: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money by the issuance of notes not in excess of Three Hundred Five Thousand Dollars ($305,000) for the purpose of purchasing three (3) school buses?
POLLING PLACES
Charlotte-Charlotte Town Hall, Hinesburg-Hinesburg Town Hall, Shelburne-Shelburne Town Center Gymnasium, Williston-Williston Armory, St. George-St. George Red Schoolhouse Ballots shall be transported and delivered to the Champlain Valley Union High School in the Town of Hinesburg and there commingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of several towns under the supervision of the Clerk of the Champlain Valley School District.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee/early voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706u of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Adopted and approved at a duly noticed, called and held meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Champlain Valley School District on January 19, 2021. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Champlain Valley School District on January 20, 2021.
Attest: David Connery, District Clerk; Lynne Jaunich, Chairperson
