Warning Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting March 6, 2023 AND March 7, 2023 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Champlain Valley Union High School Room 160 in the Town of Hinesburg at five o'clock in the evening (5:00pm) on March 6, 2023, to transact any of the following business not involving voting by Australian ballot, and to conduct an informational hearing with respect to Articles of business to be considered by Australian ballot on March 7, 2023.
ARTICLE I: To elect a moderator, clerk and treasurer.
ARTICLE II: To hear and act upon the reports of the school district officers.
ARTICLE III: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money by issuance of bonds or notes not in excess of anticipated revenues for the next fiscal year?
ARTICLE IV: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to provide a mailed notice of availability of the Annual Report to residents in lieu of distributing the Annual Report?
ARTICLE V: To establish the date of the Champlain Valley School District Annual Meeting of Monday, March 4, 2024 at 5pm at CVU High School and recessed and opened back up at Australian ballot voting on Town Meeting Day.
ARTICLE VI: To transact any other business proper to come before the meeting.
BALLOT QUESTIONS
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at seven o'clock in the forenoon (7:00am), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock in the afternoon (7:00pm), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot on the following articles of business:
ARTICLE VII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of Ninety-Six Million, One Hundred Nineteen Thousand, Eight Hundred Four Dollars ($96,119,804) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023? It is estimated that the proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of Twenty Thousand, Ninety-Four Dollars ($20,094) per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 8.4% higher than spending for the current year.
ARTICLE VIII: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to allocate its current fund balance, without effect upon the District tax levy, as follows: assign Six Hundred Thousand Dollars ($600,000) of the school district's current fund balance as revenue for the 2023-2024 operating budget, and assign the remaining balance, One Million, Three Hundred Seventy-Seven Thousand, Four Hundred Fourteen Dollars ($1,377,414) as revenue for future budgets?
ARTICLE IX: Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money by the issuance of notes not in excess of Three Hundred, Ninety-Five Thousand Dollars ($395,000) for the purpose of purchasing three (3) school buses?
POLLING PLACES
Charlotte-Charlotte Town Hall, Hinesburg-Hinesburg Town Hall, Shelburne-Shelburne Town Center – Gymnasium, Williston-Williston Armory, St. George-St. George Town Hall.
Ballots shall be transported and delivered to the Champlain Valley Union High School in the Town of Hinesburg and there commingled and counted by members of the Boards of Civil Authority of several towns under the supervision of the Clerk of the Champlain Valley School District.
The legal voters of the Champlain Valley School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee/early voting relative to said annual meeting shall be as provided in Section 706u of Title 16, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Adopted and approved at a duly noticed, called and held meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Champlain Valley School District on January 17, 2023. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Champlain Valley School District on January 17, 2023.
ATTEST: David Connery, District Clerk; Angela M. Arsenault, Chairperson
find, follow, fan us: