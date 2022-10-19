Warning Chittenden Solid Waste District Special Meeting – November 8, 2022 

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Chittenden Solid Waste District (the "District") are hereby notified and warned to meet in a special meeting on November 8, 2022, at the times and polling places hereinafter named, to vote, by Australian ballot, upon a certain article as set forth below, by request of the Board of Commissioners of the District (the "Board") by resolution duly adopted:
1. DESCRIPTION OF THE PROJECT
The Board, at a special meeting held November 8, 2022, has determined that the public interest and necessity require the construction of a new materials recovery facility within the District, as described in more detail below, and that the cost of financing such project is too great to be paid out of the ordinary annual income and revenue of the District.
Object and Purpose of the Project
The District currently owns a materials recovery facility located in Williston, which is operated under contract by Casella Waste Management. In recognition of the much-needed updates and improvements to the materials recovery facility and the increased recycling needs of the District and its residents, the District intends to construct a new materials recovery facility to increase capacity and serve the long-term needs of the District and its residents (the "Project"). The Project is expected to be constructed on land owned by the District.
Estimated Costs of the Project
The estimated cost of the Project is $26,000,000. A portion of the cost will be paid from funds currently held by the District, and the remainder of such costs will be financed by the District through the issuance of bonds, notes, or other obligations.
Amount of Indebtedness Proposed to be Authorized and Method of Repayment
The Board has resolved that the District issue general obligation bonds, notes, or other obligations, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $22,000,000 and enter into certain long-term contracts for the object and purpose of financing the costs of the Project, costs of issuance, and the funding of any reserves deemed necessary or desirable by the Board (collectively, the Project Financing"). The maximum principal amount of the District's general obligation bonds, notes, or other obligations proposed to be authorized for the costs of the Project is $22,000,000. If authorization is obtained from the voters of the District, the District may issue such general obligation bonds, notes, or indebtedness from time to time and in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed such amount.
The District's indebtedness under the Project Financing is intended to be repaid from fees and revenues collected from the users of the Project. The Board intends to establish user fees at levels expected to be sufficient to enable the District to make timely payments of all amounts due under the Project Financing, including debt service on District obligations. If, however, the user fees are insufficient to enable the District to make timely payments of all amounts due under the Project Financing, the District will collect the deficiency from assessments to its member municipalities, in accordance with the District's Charter, which provides that each member municipality shall add such amounts to its budget and assess such tax as is necessary to raise the amount. As provided in the District's Charter, District obligations incurred under chapter 53 of Title 24, Vermont Statutes Annotated, shall be the joint obligations of the District and of each member municipality.
2. BALLOT QUESTION
In accordance with the foregoing, the Board has ordered the following proposition to be submitted to the qualified voters of the District, consisting of the legal voters of the following member municipalities of the District: the cities of Burlington, Essex Junction, South Burlington, and Winooski; the towns of Bolton, Charlotte, Colchester, Essex, Hinesburg, Huntington, Jericho, Milton, Richmond, St. George, Shelburne, Underhill, Westford, and Williston:
I. Approval of General Obligation Bonds for Chittenden Solid Waste District
"Shall the Board of Commissioners of the Chittenden Solid Waste District be authorized to issue general obligation bonds or notes, in one or more series, in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed Twenty Two Million Dollars ($22,000,000) for the purpose of (i) funding capital improvements related to the planning, constructing, and equipping of a new materials recovery facility; (ii) funding a debt service reserve fund; and (iii) paying for associated costs of issuance; it being intended that the source of repayment shall be waste management fees and revenues collected by the District and, to the extent necessary, assessments to member municipalities in accordance with the District's Charter?"
3. POLLING PLACES AND VOTING INFORMATION
The legal voters of the District shall be entitled to vote at the polling place within the municipality of their residence and within the specific wards or district, if any, as shall be established by the Board of Civil Authority of such municipality. Said Special Meeting shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the following locations, at which polls will be open at the times specified below.
Member Municipality
Polling Location(s)
Polls Open/Close
Town of Bolton, Smilie Memorial School 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
City of Burlington
Ward 1 – Mater Christi School
Ward 2 – HO Wheeler School
Ward 3 – Lawrence Barnes School
Ward 4 – St. Marks Youth Center
Ward 5 – Burlington Electric Department
Ward 6 – Edmunds Middle School
Ward 7 – Robert Miller Community Center
Ward 8 – Fletcher Free Library
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Charlotte, Charlotte Town Hall
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Colchester, Colchester High School Gymnasium
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Essex, Essex Middle School
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
City of Essex, Junction Essex High School
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Hinesburg, Hinesburg Town Hall
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Huntington, Brewster-Pierce School
6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Jericho, Mount Mansfield Union High School
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Milton, Milton Municipal Office Building
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Richmond, Camel's Hump Middle School
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Saint George, Saint George Town Hall
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Shelburne, Town Center Gym
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
City of South Burlington
Chittenden 8 – City Hall/Senior Center
Chittenden 11, 9 – FHT Middle School
Chittenden 10 – Chamberlin School
Chittenden 12 – Orchard School
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Underhill, Underhill Town Hall
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Westford, Westford School
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Town of Williston, Williston Armory
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
City of Winooski, Winooski Senior Center
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
