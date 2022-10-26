Warning City of Essex Junction Special City Meeting November 8, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the City of Essex Junction, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Essex Community Educational Center on Educational Drive in the City of Essex Junction on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to transact the following business by Australian ballot. Said voting by Australian ballot to begin at 7:00 A.M. and close at 7:00 PM
ARTICLE 1.
Shall the City of Essex Junction join the Green Mountain Transit Authority as amember municipality?
ARTICLE 2.
Shall the City of Essex Junction join and agree to be bound by the "Agreement To Create A Union Municipal District To Be Known As The Winooski Valley Park District" and become a member municipality?
ARTICLE 3.
Shall the City of Essex Junction enter into a communications union district to be known as the Chittenden County Communications Union District, under the provisions of 30 V.S.A. chapter 82 for the purposes of improving access to broadband services?
ARTICLE 4.
Shall licenses for the sale of malt and vinous beverages be granted in the City of Essex Junction?
ARTICLE 5.
Shall spirits and fortified wines be sold in the City of Essex Junction? Dated at Essex, Vermont, this 28th day of September 2022 by the Essex Junction City Council.
