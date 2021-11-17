Warning December 7, 2021 Special Election Public Information Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
A Public Information Hearing on the Public Questions to be voted on at the Special Election will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in Contois Auditorium in City Hall.
The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83549870181
Or One tap mobile :
US: +13017158592,,83549870181# or +13126266799,,83549870181#
Or Telephone:
Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346
248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 835 4987 0181
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kccvzfYRJe
Members of the public wishing to speak remotely may sign up in advance here:
https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/citycouncil/publicforum or by using the "raise hand" function on Zoom during the hearing.
Members of the public wishing to speak in person may sign up at the meeting.
The hearing will provide information on the following public questions that have been placed on the ballot, the full text of which can be found posted in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's webpage https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CT/Copies-of-Sample-Ballots-Warnings-and-Notices:
1. APPROVAL OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS FOR CITY CAPITAL PLAN
PROJECTS
2. ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS FOR BURLINGTON ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT PROJECTS
For more information, contact the Burlington Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 802-865-7000 or
find, follow, fan us: