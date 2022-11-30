WARNING Jericho Fire District No. 1 Special Meeting December 19, 2022 

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of Jericho Fire District No. 1, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at Deborah Rawson Library meeting room, in the Town of Jericho on Monday, December 19, 2022, between the hours of 10 o'clock (10:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Article of business:
ARTICLE I
Shall general obligation bonds or notes of Jericho Fire District No. 1 in amount not to exceed Sixty-Six Thousand Dollars ($66,000), subject to reduction from available state and federal construction grants-in-aid and other financial assistance, be issued for the purpose of constructing water system transmission and distribution improvements, such improvements estimated to cost Sixty-Six Thousand Dollars ($66,000)?
The legal voters and residents of Jericho Fire District No. 1 are further warned and notified that a virtual informational hearing will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, commencing at 7 o'clock (7 p.m.) for the purpose of explaining the subject proposed water system improvements and the financing thereof.
The legal voters of the Jericho Fire District No. 1 are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said special meeting shall be as provided in Section 2484 of Title 20, and Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
Adopted and approved at a duly convened meeting of the Prudential Committee of the Jericho Fire District No. 1 held on November 15, 2022. Received for record and recorded in the records of Jericho Fire District No. 1 on November 15, 2022.
ATTEST: /s/Charles Windisch
Fire District Clerk
JERICHO FIRE DISTRICT NO. 1
/s/Jeffrey Earl
/s/Fred Lavenberg
/s/Ann Lerner-Kroll
Prudential Committee
find, follow, fan us: