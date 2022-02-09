Warning: March 1, 2022 Burlington Annual City Election Public Information Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
A Public Information Hearing on the Public Questions to be voted on at the Annual City Election will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The hearing will be only remote and streamed via Zoom.
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85662773925
Or One tap mobile :
US: +13017158592,,85662773925# or +13126266799,,85662773925#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 856 6277 3925
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcL3nDp41U
Members of the public wishing to speak remotely may sign up in advance here: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/citycouncil/publicforum or by using the "raise hand" function on Zoom during the hearing.
The hearing will provide information on the following five public questions that have been placed on the ballot, the full text of which can be found posted in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's webpage https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CT/Copies-of-Sample-Ballots-Warnings-and-Notices:
1. APPROVAL OF SCHOOL BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
2. PROPOSED INCREASE TO GENERAL FUND TAX RATE
3. AUTHORIZATION TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATIONS BONDS FOR CAPITAL PROJECTS
4. PLEDGING THE CREDIT OF THE CITY TO SECURE INDEBTEDNESS FOR PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS WITHIN THE DOWNTOWN TIF DISTRICT
5. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO REMOVE CITY COUNCIL AUTHORITY TO REGULATE SEX WORKERS
For more information, contact the Burlington Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 802-865-7000 or http://www.burlingtonvt.gov/ContactUs
