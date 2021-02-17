Warning: March 2, 2021 Annual City Meeting Public Information Hearing 

A Public Information Hearing on the Public Questions to be voted on at the Annual City Meeting will be held on
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
The meeting will be entirely remote and virtual
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85638028758
Or iPhone one-tap: US: +13017158592,,85638028758# or +13126266799,,85638028758#
Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128
Webinar ID: 856 3802 8758
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kQBJTDKI8
Members of the public wishing to speak may sign up in advance here: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/citycouncil/publicforum or by using the "raise hand" function on Zoom during the hearing.
The hearing will provide information on the following public questions that have been placed on the ballot, the full text of which can be found posted in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's webpage https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CT/Copies-of-Sample-Ballots-Warnings-and-Notices:
1. APPROVAL OF SCHOOL BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022
2. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO ADD MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF AIRPORT COMMISSIONERS
3. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO REGULATE THERMAL ENERGY SYSTEMS
4. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO ADOPT RANKED CHOICE VOTING FOR CITY COUNCILORS
5. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO PROVIDE PROTECTIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL TENANTS FROM EVICTIONS WITHOUT JUST CAUSE
6. AUTHORIZING RETAIL CANNABIS SALES
7. ADVISORY QUESTION RE CLIMATE JUSTICE IN BUILDING DECARBONIZATION
For more information, contact the Burlington Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 802-865-7000 or http://www.burlingtonvt.gov/ContactUs
find, follow, fan us: