 Warning: March 2, 2021 Annual City Meeting Public Information Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Warning: March 2, 2021 Annual City Meeting Public Information Hearing 

A Public Information Hearing on the Public Questions to be voted on at the Annual City Meeting will be held on

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
The meeting will be entirely remote and virtual

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85638028758

Or iPhone one-tap: US: +13017158592,,85638028758# or +13126266799,,85638028758#

Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 856 3802 8758

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kQBJTDKI8

Members of the public wishing to speak may sign up in advance here: https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/citycouncil/publicforum or by using the "raise hand" function on Zoom during the hearing.

The hearing will provide information on the following public questions that have been placed on the ballot, the full text of which can be found posted in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's webpage https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CT/Copies-of-Sample-Ballots-Warnings-and-Notices:

1. APPROVAL OF SCHOOL BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

2. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO ADD MEMBERS TO THE BOARD OF AIRPORT COMMISSIONERS

3. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO REGULATE THERMAL ENERGY SYSTEMS

4. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO ADOPT RANKED CHOICE VOTING FOR CITY COUNCILORS

5. PROPOSED CHARTER CHANGE TO PROVIDE PROTECTIONS FOR RESIDENTIAL TENANTS FROM EVICTIONS WITHOUT JUST CAUSE

6. AUTHORIZING RETAIL CANNABIS SALES

7. ADVISORY QUESTION RE CLIMATE JUSTICE IN BUILDING DECARBONIZATION


For more information, contact the Burlington Clerk/Treasurer's Office, 802-865-7000 or http://www.burlingtonvt.gov/ContactUs

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation