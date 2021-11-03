Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on November 16, 2021:
C9 - Delegation of Authority due to COVID-19 Pandemic
E8 - Public Bidding/Contracts
B1 - Board Member Education
B2 - Board Goal Setting and Evaluation
B3 - Board Member Conflict of Interest
B4 - Board Committees
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
