November 03, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District 

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on November 16, 2021:

C9 - Delegation of Authority due to COVID-19 Pandemic

E8 - Public Bidding/Contracts

B1 - Board Member Education

B2 - Board Goal Setting and Evaluation

B3 - Board Member Conflict of Interest

B4 - Board Committees

Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.

