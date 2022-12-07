If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on December 13, 2022:
C7 - Board Commitment to Non-Discrimination E17 - Policy on Non-Discriminatory Mascots and School Branding
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
