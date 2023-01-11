Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on February 13, 2023:
F28 - Pupil Privacy Rights
F37 - Policy on Section 504 and ADA Grievance Protocol for Students and Staff (NEW)
D8 - Resignations (REPEAL)
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
find, follow, fan us: