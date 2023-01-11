 Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on February 13, 2023:

F28 - Pupil Privacy Rights

F37 - Policy on Section 504 and ADA Grievance Protocol for Students and Staff (NEW)

D8 - Resignations (REPEAL)
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation