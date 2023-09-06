 Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 06, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District 

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies

dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on September 19, 2023:

E18 - Access Control and Visitor Management

E19 - Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills

Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human

Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation