Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District 

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies
dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on September 19, 2023:
E18 - Access Control and Visitor Management
E19 - Fire and Emergency Preparedness Drills
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human
Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
