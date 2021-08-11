 Warning: Special City Council Election Ward Three | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 11, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Warning: Special City Council Election Ward Three 

The legal voters of Ward Three of the City of Burlington are hereby notified and warned to come and vote at a special election, pursuant to City Charter §§ 3 and 128, (24A V.S.A. ch. 3) on Tuesday the 17th day of August, 2021

Between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the voting place hereinafter named, for the purpose of electing a City Councilor as follows:

WARD THREE -One CITY COUNCILOR to complete the three year term of City Councilor Brian Pine which began on April 6, 2020 and which will expire on Monday, April 4, 2022, such seat having become vacant by resignation.

The following is designated as the polling place:

WARD THREE -Sustainability Academy/Lawrence Barnes Elementary School, 123 North Street.

The polls open at 7 o'clock a.m. and close at 7 o'clock p.m. for the above stated purpose.

/s/ Miro Weinberger, Mayor

Publication Date: Seven Days, August 11, 2021 Burlington, Vermont

