Warning: Special City Council Election Ward Three 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The legal voters of Ward Three of the City of Burlington are hereby notified and warned to come and vote at a special election, pursuant to City Charter §§ 3 and 128, (24A V.S.A. ch. 3) on Tuesday the 17th day of August, 2021
Between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the voting place hereinafter named, for the purpose of electing a City Councilor as follows:
WARD THREE -One CITY COUNCILOR to complete the three year term of City Councilor Brian Pine which began on April 6, 2020 and which will expire on Monday, April 4, 2022, such seat having become vacant by resignation.
The following is designated as the polling place:
WARD THREE -Sustainability Academy/Lawrence Barnes Elementary School, 123 North Street.
The polls open at 7 o'clock a.m. and close at 7 o'clock p.m. for the above stated purpose.
/s/ Miro Weinberger, Mayor
Publication Date: Seven Days, August 11, 2021 Burlington, Vermont
find, follow, fan us: