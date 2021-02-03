Town of Essex: Warning: Informational Hearing March 1, 2021 and Annual Meeting March 2, 2021 

Informational Hearing – online only Monday, March 1 [7:30 PM]
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this hearing will be held remotely. Available options to watch or join the meeting:
- WATCH: the meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV.
- JOIN ONLINE: Visit www.essexvt.org for meeting connection information.
- JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 242 211 736#
- MODERATOR: All instructions for conduct of the meeting will be guided by the Moderator.
- If you have difficulty accessing the hearing, please call (802) 878-1341 or email manager@essex.org.
On December 28, 2020, the Town Selectboard voted to hold the 2021 Town Annual Meeting entirely by Australian ballot. A public informational hearing on the Articles to be voted on at Town Annual Meeting will be held according to 17 V.S.A. § 2680. No voting will take place during this hearing. If you wish to make a public comment but do not have the ability to comment remotely during the meeting, please email your comment(s) to the Unified Manager at manager@essex.org.
AGENDA will include:
- Discussion of Article I — Adopting the budget
- Discussion of Article II — Adopting the Plan of Merger and proposed Charter for the merged municipalities
- Announcement of offices up for election in Article III
- Public to be heard (to be moderated)
Annual Meeting – Australian Ballot
Tuesday, March 2
THE LEGAL VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF ESSEX IN THE COUNTY OF CHITTENDEN ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED AND WARNED TO MEET ON TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021 BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:00 A.M. AND 7:00 P.M. TO VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING ARTICLES BY AUSTRALIAN BALLOT. POLLING PLACES ARE:
- ESSEX HIGH SCHOOL. 2 EDUCATIONAL DRIVE FOR ALL ESSEX RESIDENTS RESIDING WITHIN THE VILLAGE OF ESSEX JUNCTION. - ESSEX MIDDLE SCHOOL, 60 FOUNDERS ROAD FOR ALL ESSEX RESIDENTS RESIDING OUTSIDE THE VILLAGE OF ESSEX JUNCTION,
ARTICLE I. Shall the Town adopt a budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as recommended by the Selectboard in the amount of $15,926,128?
ARTICLE II. Shall the Town of Essex adopt the Plan of Merger of the Town of Essex, Vermont and Village of Essex Junction, Vermont dated January 11, 2021 and the proposed Charter for the merged municipalities? (Copies of the Plan of Merger, including proposed Charter provisions are available at the Clerk's Office at 81 Main St., Essex Junction; by emailing clerk@essex.org or calling 878-1341; the Village Office at 2 Lincoln St, Essex Junction; and at www.essexvt.org, www.greateressex2020.org, and www.essexjunction.org.)
ARTICLE III. Election of the following: Moderator, 1 vacancy (1-year term) Selectboard, 2 vacancies (one 3-year term and one 1-year term) Dated at Essex, Vermont, the 28th day of January 2021 by the Essex Town Selectboard.
/s/ Elaine Haney, Chair
/s/ Patrick Murray, Vice-Chair
/s/ Susan McNamara-Hill, Town Clerk
find, follow, fan us: