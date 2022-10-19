Warning Town of Essex Special Town Meeting November 8, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Town of Essex, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Essex Middle School on Founders Road in the Town of Essex on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to transact the following business by Australian ballot. Said voting by Australian ballot to begin at 7:00 A.M. and close at 7:00 P.M.
ARTICLE 1. Shall the Town of Essex enter into a communications union district to be known as the Chittenden County Communications Union District, under the provisions of 30 V.S.A. chapter 82 for the purposes of improving access to broadband services?
Dated at Essex, Vermont, this 3rd day of October 2022 by the Essex Town Selectboard.
By: /s/ Andy Watts, Chair
/s/ Tracey Delphia, Vice Chair
/s/ Dawn Hill-Fleury
/s/ Kendall Chamberlin
/s/ Ethan Lawrence
Received for record this 6th day of October, 2022 in the records of the Town of Essex.
/s/ Susan McNamara-Hill, Town Clerk
